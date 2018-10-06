Home TEXAS Driver Leads Police On Chase With Children In Car
Driver Leads Police On Chase With Children In Car
TEXAS
Driver Leads Police On Chase With Children In Car

(AP) – Authorities in Garland say the driver of an SUV was wounded by police after he led them on a chase with two children in his vehicle.  Police say Friday night’s chase began following a hit-and-run crash. Two officers were sitting in traffic when they heard an SUV crash into a fence behind them. When they approached, the driver tried to drive away and drove toward police.

Officers fired as he drove off and pursued him. Police say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Thomas Irwin, eventually got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was treated at a hospital for two gunshot wounds. No officers were injured.  Police say 11-year-old and 4-year-old children were in the SUV and they were trying to determine their relationship with Irwin.

