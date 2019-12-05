Driver Sentenced In Human Smuggling Ring Busted In Willacy County

Punishment has been handed down against the driver of a tractor-trailer carrying 86 undocumented immigrants in a human smuggling operation that was busted in Willacy County last year. Jorge Alfredo Rodriguez was sentenced to three years in federal prison this week after earlier pleading guilty to human smuggling-related charges.

Rodriguez was behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler that a DPS trooper had pulled over for a traffic violation on I-69 near Raymondville back in May of last year. During the stop, several immigrants broke through the roof of the trailer and ran off. Dozens more were found inside the trailer. Rodriguez was arrested on the spot.

A woman acting as a lookout was nabbed a short time later. The purported organizer of the smuggling operation was tracked down several months later.