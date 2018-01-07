Driver Shot By Man Whose Rifle Fired As He Cleaned It

(AP) – A 71-year-old Texas motorist was seriously injured after he was struck by a bullet that accidentally discharged from a rifle that a man was cleaning in a nearby home.

The man was cleaning the weapon on the second floor of his Bryan home Friday afternoon when it discharged, firing a round toward an adjacent road and into the car driven by the 71-year-old.

Bryan police say the driver was hospitalized with serious injuries and a passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver was able to pull over his vehicle and come to a stop despite his wound. Police say the man with the rifle is cooperating with authorities. It’s not clear if charges will be filed against him.