Driver Treated After Truck Crashes Into Hospital ER
TEXAS
Driver Treated After Truck Crashes Into Hospital ER

Driver Treated After Truck Crashes Into Hospital ER

(AP) – Police say a driver with possible health trouble crashed his pickup truck into a Central Texas hospital’s emergency room at the same time officers were trying to find him.

College Station police say the staff at College Station Medical Center treated the driver following the accident around 8:30 a.m. Monday. A police statement says nobody in the hospital ER was hurt.  College Station police dispatchers, about 10 minutes before the wreck, received a call from the OnStar vehicle emergency notification system that the driver of a Chevy truck needed medical help.

Officers were attempting to locate the pickup when hospital personnel reported a truck drove through the front doors of the emergency room.  Police declined to release the name of the College Station man or provide details on his health.

