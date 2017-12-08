Home NATIONAL Driver Who Crashed Into Counter Protesters ID’d
(Charlottesville, VA) — The man being held for driving a car into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is being identified.  Charlottesville Police say James Fields Jr. is being held on suspicion of second degree murder. He’s identified as a 20-year old white man from Maumee, Ohio.

Fields is the registered owner of the car that drove into protesters at a crowded intersection, killing a woman and injuring more than a dozen. Police say they are investigating it as a criminal homicide.

