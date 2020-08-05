Drowning Of Fort Hood Soldier Is Post’s Fifth Death In Several Months

The death of a Fort Hood soldier in a boating accident is the fifth death of a soldier at the post in recent months.

Fort Hood officials say the body of 24-year-old Specialist Francisco Hernandez Vargas was recovered on Sunday from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Hernandez Vargas was a decorated soldier from New York who had done duty overseas.

Last month, another Fort Hood soldier drowned in the same lake. Three other soldiers from the post have recently been murdered, including Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old private from Houston.