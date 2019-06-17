Drowning Victim Recovered From Canal North Of Donna

Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned in a canal north of Donna on Father’s Day.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Sunday said the man had gone underwater but never came back up. It happened at a canal at Roosevelt Road east of Dillon Road. The victim’s body was recovered Monday afternoon a few miles north of there near Anderson Road.

Rescue personnel with the Donna and Elsa fire departments were involved in the search. The man’s name is being withheld until family members have been notified.