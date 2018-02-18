Home TEXAS Drug Deal Set Up On Facebook Ends With Teen Shot, Injured
Drug Deal Set Up On Facebook Ends With Teen Shot, Injured
TEXAS
0

Drug Deal Set Up On Facebook Ends With Teen Shot, Injured

0
0
1114_n13_bn9_police_crime_scene_tape_generic_970x546
now viewing

Drug Deal Set Up On Facebook Ends With Teen Shot, Injured

Screen-Shot-2018-02-17-at-11_57_27-AM-1000×559
now playing

Teens Arrested For Threats Against Houston Areas Schools

AR-180219533
now playing

Ex-Insurance Agent Gets Life Sentence For Client Theft

SpaceX New Rocket Launch
now playing

Satellite Launch From California Is Delayed

1512249102_73317433_ver1_0_640_480
now playing

Trump Mad At Law Enforcement, Lawmakers Over Iran Payment

washington42
now playing

Washington Snipped Here? College Says It Found Prez's Hair

School_Shooting_Florida_18663-780×520
now playing

The Latest: Shooting Survivors Plan March On Washington

barnes-foundation-rm18e-600
now playing

At museum, current and ex-inmates create art and futures

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Decries 'far-fetched' Collusion Theories

plea deal
now playing

Man Pleads Guilty In Russia Probe

FBI
now playing

FBI Investigates Overlooked Tip On Cruz

(AP) – Authorities say a drug deal an 18-year-old in San Antonio had set up on Facebook turned out to be less than social.

San Antonio police say the teenager was shot and injured around 3 a.m. Saturday as he tried to sell the drugs outside his home after setting up the transaction on the popular social media site.

Investigators say something went wrong with the deal and the two males who had come to buy the drugs shot the teenager.

Police continue looking for the two suspects, who fled the scene.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The teenager told police he doesn’t know the suspects’ identities.

Related posts:

  1. Officers Fatally Shoot Man After Domestic Disturbance
  2. Officials: Man Obsessed With YouTube Stars Likely Shot Self
  3. Police Say Gunplay Led To Brownsville Teen Suffering Critical Head Wound
  4. Review: Home Loan Bias For Minorities In 5 Texas Metro Areas
Related Posts
Screen-Shot-2018-02-17-at-11_57_27-AM-1000×559

Teens Arrested For Threats Against Houston Areas Schools

Danny Castillon 0
AR-180219533

Ex-Insurance Agent Gets Life Sentence For Client Theft

Danny Castillon 0
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1

Officials: Man Obsessed With YouTube Stars Likely Shot Self

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video