Drug Industry Warns Importing Meds Risky

(AP) – The drug industry lobby says the Trump administration’s plan to let Americans import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada is “far too dangerous.”

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America says there’s “no way to guarantee the safety of drugs” coming from outside the United States. It says in an emailed statement drugs coming through Canada could have originated anywhere and may not have been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration. It also says law enforcement has repeatedly warned that importation schemes could worsen the U.S. opioid crisis.

President Donald Trump’s administration said Wednesday it will create a pathway allowing Americans to import the lower-priced drugs legally and safely.

The move reverses years of opposition from federal health authorities amid public outcry over high prices for life-sustaining medications. The drug industry has successfully blocked past efforts in Washington to allow importation.