Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Hidalgo County Bailiff
Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Hidalgo County Bailiff

A Hidalgo County courthouse bailiff has been charged in connection with a drug trafficking scheme.

The conspiracy charges were revealed Monday against Oscar De La Cruz as he made his initial appearance in McAllen federal court following his arrest Friday. The criminal complaint accuses De La Cruz of falsifying documents to indicate narcotics officers had seized a load of cocaine in an effort to cover up the theft of the cocaine.

The arrest of De La Cruz is the result of a 2-year drug trafficking investigation by the FBI. De La Cruz is to make his second federal court appearance Tuesday, at which time the magistrate will decide whether to set bond or keep him behind bars. At the time of his arrest, De La Cruz worked as a bailiff in County Court-at-Law Number 6.

