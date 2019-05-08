Drugmakers Will Have To Reveal Prices In TV Ads

(AP) – Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says drugmakers will soon have to reveal the prices of their prescription medicines in their TV ads.

The Trump administration will issue final regulations Wednesday requiring drug companies to disclose list prices of medications costing more than $35 for a month’s supply. The pricing details are expected to appear in text toward the end of commercials, when potential side effects are being disclosed.

Azar tells The Associated Press if drugmakers are scared to put their prices in ads that means they should be lowering those prices. Drug companies have said they would rather report prices on their websites.

The government’s move is part of a multilevel blueprint President Donald Trump announced last year to try to lower prescription drug costs .