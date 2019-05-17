Drunk Driver Blamed For Deadly 3-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

A Raymondville woman is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for a 3-vehicle collision that killed one man and injured his young son last night.

DPS troopers say 26-year-old Dayna Louise Salinas, driving a Chevrolet Impala, was heading north on Business 77 south of Raymondville when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Malibu. The force of the collision caused the Malibu to skid into the southbound lane where it was hit by an oncoming Chevrolet Silverado. The Malibu driver, 19-year-old Jonathan Young, also of Raymondville, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. His 4-year-old son is in critical condition in a San Antonio hospital.

The pickup driver is hospitalized also in critical condition. Salinas, who triggered the smash-up, remains behind bars.