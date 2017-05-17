Home LOCAL Drunk Teens Lead To Deadly Conduct Charge Against Brownsville Woman
Drunk Teens Lead To Deadly Conduct Charge Against Brownsville Woman
Drunk Teens Lead To Deadly Conduct Charge Against Brownsville Woman

Drunk Teens Lead To Deadly Conduct Charge Against Brownsville Woman

Claudia Gonzalez

An investigation into a weekend house party has led to deadly conduct and other charges against a Brownsville woman. 38-year-old Claudia Gonzalez was arrested Saturday after complaints of underage drinking at the home.

Responding police found several intoxicated teenagers at the northside home – including one who had passed out and thrown up on himself, and was taken to the hospital. Gonzalez, who was the only adult in the house, has been charged with deadly conduct and furnishing alcohol to minors.

(Photo courtesy of Brownsville Police Dept.)

