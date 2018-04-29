Drunken Driving Charge Leveled Against Brownsville Rep. Oliveira

Brownsville Representative Rene Oliveira has an unexpected hurdle to overcome in his current re-election runoff contest. The veteran state lawmaker was arrested on a DWI charge over the weekend.

Brownsville police responded to a 2-car crash near Boca Chica and Central Boulevards a little after 10 Friday night – making contact with the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze who said she’d been rear-ended. The woman said the driver of a dark-colored Cadillac had given her a business card and said he’d take care of everything.

Officers arriving at Oliveira’s home saw a Cadillac parked outside with front-end damage and two flat tires, they spoke with Oliveira, then placed him under arrest.

The District 37 representative has issued a statement apologizing for what he called a mistake in judgement and saying he was grateful no one was hurt. Oliveira is the dean of the Valley legislative delegation and serves as chairman of the House Business and Industry Committee. He is in a runoff race for re-election against Cameron County Commissioner Alex Dominguez.

