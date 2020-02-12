TEXAS

Drunken-Driving Count Dropped Against Actor In Trivago Ads

This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Timothy Williams. (Houston Police Department via AP)

(AP) – Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving-while-intoxicated charge against an actor who became a familiar face in commercials for the travel booking site Trivago.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says the case against 53-year-old Timothy Williams was dismissed Monday after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offenders.

Police arrested Williams after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane in mid-afternoon April 10, 2019.

