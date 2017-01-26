Home LOCAL DSHS: Pregnant Woman Contracts Zika Virus In Brownsville
DSHS: Pregnant Woman Contracts Zika Virus In Brownsville
DSHS: Pregnant Woman Contracts Zika Virus In Brownsville

DSHS: Pregnant Woman Contracts Zika Virus In Brownsville

Texas health officials are confirming that a pregnant woman from Bexar County who was in Brownsville two months ago became infected with the Zika virus. It is the first case of a pregnant woman contracting the mosquito-borne virus in Texas.

However, the state Department of Health Services isn’t saying for sure that the woman had been bitten by a mosquito – saying she could have also contracted Zika through sexual contact with a partner who was infected. Officials add the woman did not get sick, and that the virus was discovered during her regular prenatal care.

Meanwhile, health officials are reminding Texans that the travel advisory to Brownsville remains in place. The federal CDC designated Brownsville a Zika cautionary area in mid-December, after the city became the site of the first locally-transmitted Zika infections in Texas. A total of six residents contracted the virus.

