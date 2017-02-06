Dual Investigations Into Breach Of San Benito Police Computer Server

The city of San Benito is joining its police department in investigating the wrongful access of hundreds of recorded police conversations. The breach of the police department’s computer server was first discovered two months ago, and police investigators say there’s evidence the recordings were copied and taken. They’re looking into the possibility that a disgruntled employee may have accessed the recordings.

Although the recordings were accessed without permission, they had been saved to a server that did not have restricted access. Police Chief Michael Galvan says measures have since been taken to secure the servers.