Ducks Shot With Arrows In Suburban Houston Neighborhood
Ducks Shot With Arrows In Suburban Houston Neighborhood
(AP) – Police in a suburban Houston neighborhood are looking for someone shooting ducks with arrows.

Pearland authorities say they’ve received several calls and at least two of the animals have been taken to a center run by the Houston chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Executive Director Sharon Schmalz tells Houston television station KTRK one duck had two arrows in it. Another had one in a leg joint.

Pearland police say if someone has an issue with the ducks there are animal control methods to get the ducks moved, but shooting them with an arrow could result in a charge of animal cruelty.

Schmalz says it’s mean and harmful to the animal and shooting arrows could be dangerous to people around the neighborhood pond.

