Duckworth Says Transgender Ban Discriminatory
Duckworth Says Transgender Ban Discriminatory

Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Duckworth Says Transgender Ban Discriminatory

(AP) – Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a double amputee veteran of the Iraq War, is slamming President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender Americans serving in the military.  Duckworth said in a statement Wednesday that when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down, she didn’t care “if the American troops risking their lives to help save me were gay, straight, transgender or anything else. All that mattered was they didn’t leave me behind.”

The Illinois senator said anyone willing to risk their lives for their country should be able to serve no matter gender or sexual orientation or race.She said,   “Anything else is discriminatory and counterproductive to our national security.”

