File photo: Fotis Dulos, center, and his attorneys Norm Pattis, left and Chris La Tronica appear for a probable cause hearing in Stamford Superior Court, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

It appears the last words of a Connecticut man were that he didn’t kill his missing wife.

Fotis Dulos died Thursday night, two days after trying to take his life by carbon monoxide poisoning. His attorney says he left behind a note saying he was innocent in the disappearance of Jennifer. She hasn’t been seen since last May.

Dulos had been on house arrest since being charged with murder earlier this month.