Dunford: Counter-IS Plan Will Have Global Scope
Dunford: Counter-IS Plan Will Have Global Scope

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
(AP) – The nation’s top military officer says a Pentagon-led review of strategy for defeating the Islamic State group will present President Donald Trump with options not just to speed up the fight against IS but also to combat al-Qaida and other extremist groups beyond Iraq and Syria.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the intention is to craft a plan that addresses the threat of violent extremist in the broadest sense. He said this includes the problem of militants being exported from dozens of countries to unstable places like Iraq and Syria.  Trump on Jan. 28 ordered a 30-day review of strategy and a “preliminary draft” of a plan to defeat the Islamic State.  Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to deliver it next week.

