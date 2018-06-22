Home NATIONAL Durbin: 66 Separated Migrant Kids In Chicago
(AP) – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says that 66 of the more than 2,300 migrant children separated from their families at the border in recent weeks under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy are in Chicago area shelters.  The Illinois Democrat said Friday two-thirds of those children are below the age of 13.

Durbin’s comments marked the first time a public official has specified how many of them are in the Chicago area.  They remain separated from their parents after Trump this week signed an order to stop separating families who cross the border illegally.  The children are being cared at shelters run by Heartland Alliance, a nonprofit human rights organization.

