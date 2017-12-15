Home NATIONAL Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct
Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct
NATIONAL
0

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

0
0
file
now viewing

Dustin Hoffman Accused Of New Incidents Of Sexual Misconduct

920×920 (5)
now playing

Speaker Says Retiring Lawmaker Made Right Call

President_Donald_Trump_announces_support_0_3867683_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

0ff9eded383f4ebfa8336ea2c21cd47c-780×490
now playing

As Disney Swallows Fox, A New Era Dawns For Hollywood

aed0b5ce14574e4abeb274503d405921-780×525
now playing

EU Leaders Set To Launch New Phase In Brexit Talks

Businesspeople Holding Hands
now playing

Workplace Romance Under Spotlight After Sex Scandals

Violent Clashes Erupt at “Unite The Right” Rally In Charlottesville
now playing

New 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Car Ramming

Marco Rubio
now playing

Rubio Threat On Child Tax Credit Puts Bump In GOP Tax Path

Dr. Donald Cline
now playing

No Jail For Fertility Doctor Who Used Own Sperm

DAN AND REBECCA JOHNSON
now playing

Kentucky Lawmaker's Wife Wants To Replace Him

ISRAELI TEVE DRUGMAKER
now playing

Israeli Drugmaker Teva To Cut Quarter Of Global Work Force

(AP) – Another woman is accusing Dustin Hoffman of exposing himself to her when she was 16.
Playwright Cori Thomas tells the trade outlet Variety that Hoffman exposed himself to her in 1980 in a New York hotel room. In an email to The Associated Press, she confirmed the story that was first reported by Variety.
Thomas says she has told the story about her encounter with Hoffman to friends and associates for years, but chose to speak publicly about it to support the handful others who have accused Hoffman of sexual misconduct.
Thomas was a classmate of Hoffman’s daughter, and says the incident happened after the three of them had dinner, as she waited for her mother to pick her up.
Emails to Hoffman’s publicist and attorney were not returned Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Spurlock On Sexual Harassment: ‘I Am Part Of The Problem’
  2. Texas Senate Begins Rewrite Of Sexual Harassment Policies
  3. Gillibrand Labels Trump Tweet A ‘sexual smear’
  4. PBS Suspends Distribution Of Smiley Show For Misconduct
Related Posts
President_Donald_Trump_announces_support_0_3867683_ver1.0_640_360

White House To Push Merit-Based Immigration In New Campaign

Zack Cantu 0
0ff9eded383f4ebfa8336ea2c21cd47c-780×490

As Disney Swallows Fox, A New Era Dawns For Hollywood

Zack Cantu 0
aed0b5ce14574e4abeb274503d405921-780×525

EU Leaders Set To Launch New Phase In Brexit Talks

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video