Dutch Cut Terror Threat Level In Utrecht

Ambulances are parked next to a tram after a shooting incident in Utrecht, Netherlands, Monday, March 18, 2019. A gunman killed three people and wounded nine others on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, sparking a manhunt that saw heavily armed officers with sniffer dogs zero in on an apartment building close to the shooting. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Ambulances are parked next to a tram after a shooting incident in Utrecht, Netherlands, Monday, March 18, 2019. A gunman killed three people and wounded nine others on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, sparking a manhunt that saw heavily armed officers with sniffer dogs zero in on an apartment building close to the shooting. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

(AP) – Dutch authorities have reduced the threat level in the central city of Utrecht back to four out of five following the arrest of the suspect in the city’s deadly tram shooting.

The country’s counterterror coordinator announced the scaling down of the threat level in a tweet Monday evening. He says the decision was prompted by “the arrest of the main suspect of the shooting.” A level four terror alert is in line with the rest of the Netherlands.

The decision came shortly after police announced the arrest at the end of a nationally televised press conference. Three people were killed in Monday’s shooting and five were wounded, according to police.