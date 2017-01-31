Home WORLD Dutch Populist Lawmaker Praises Trump’s Bans
Dutch Populist Lawmaker Praises Trump’s Bans
Dutch Populist Lawmaker Praises Trump’s Bans

Geert Wilders
Dutch Populist Lawmaker Praises Trump’s Bans

(AP) – The Netherlands’ firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders has clashed in Parliament with the Dutch foreign minister over U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban for people from seven Muslim nations.

In a debate Tuesday, Wilders – seen by many as a Dutch equivalent of Trump – paid tribute to the new U.S. leader, saying, “Finally America has a president, finally a country in the West has a president, who not only lives up to his promises but who says ‘the freedom of my citizens is more important than anything.”‘

Foreign Minister Bert Koenders hit back, saying, “If you want to fight terror, then the worst thing you can do is trample human rights.”   The Dutch government has updated its travel advisory for the U.S. to warn of the effects of Trump’s new policy on Dutch citizens who have dual nationality with one of the seven nations affected.

