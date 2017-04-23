Home WORLD Duterte Says He Can Be 50 Times More Brutal Than Terrorists
Duterte Says He Can Be 50 Times More Brutal Than Terrorists
Duterte Says He Can Be 50 Times More Brutal Than Terrorists

(AP) – The Philippine president has warned that he can be 50 times more brutal than Muslim extremists, saying he’d even eat them if they’re captured alive by troops.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly threatened drug suspects with death, but he raised his shock rhetoric to a new level Sunday when he said in a speech during the opening of a national sports tournament what he could do to terrorists who have staged beheadings and other gruesome attacks.

Duterte ordered troops to kill fleeing Muslim militants behind a foiled attack in the central resort province of Bohol, calling the extremists “animals.”

He said he can “go down what you can 50 times over … just give me vinegar and salt, I’ll eat his liver.”

