Duterte Sings A Duet On Trump's Behalf At ASEAN
Duterte Sings A Duet On Trump's Behalf At ASEAN

Duterte Sings A Duet On Trump’s Behalf At ASEAN

(AP) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is adding entertainer to his role as host of the ASEAN summit, singing a duet on behalf of President Donald Trump.
Duterte sang a duet of the song “Ikaw” with singer Pilita Corrales during Sunday night’s gala dinner at the summit in Manila.
The Philippine leader told the audience he had done so “upon the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the United States,” drawing laughter from the crowd and a smile from Trump.
Trump was among 20 foreign leaders in the Philippines for the summit, his first visit to the country as president.

