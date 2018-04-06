Home WORLD Duterte Slammed For Kissing Filipina Before Huge Audience
Duterte Slammed For Kissing Filipina Before Huge Audience
WORLD
0

Duterte Slammed For Kissing Filipina Before Huge Audience

0
0
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte
now viewing

Duterte Slammed For Kissing Filipina Before Huge Audience

donna_isd_lawsuit_3
now playing

Donna ISD Fills Vacant Superintendent's Job

GUETEMALEN VOLCANO
now playing

Guatemala Volcano Death Toll Rises To 62

DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un
now playing

Trump, Kim Set To Meet The Morning Of June 12 In Singapore

George H.W. Bush
now playing

Family Spokesman Says George HW Bush Leaving Hospital

BILL CLINTON AND HIS BOOK
now playing

Bill Clinton Bristles At Questions On Lewinsky, #MeToo

POLICE
now playing

Police: Suspect In 4 Homicides Killed Himself

DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS
now playing

Trump Tweets 'absolute right' To Pardon Himself

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in Brownsville trying to enter immigration holding area old walmart-1
now playing

US Senator Refused Entry To Facility Holding Migrants' Kids

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

5 Injured When Gunman Opens Fire At Football Game

drowning tragedy
now playing

Official: Girl Drowned Trying To Save Mom In River

(AP) – Critics have slammed the Philippine president for kissing a Filipina on the lips before thousands of cheering Filipino workers while on a visit to South Korea. One senator called the act “a despicable display of sexism and grave abuse of authority.”

President Rodrigo Duterte sought a kiss from the woman after he called her on stage to give her a copy of a book at a town hall-style meeting with Filipino workers Sunday in Seoul. When Duterte asked if she can explain to her husband that the antic was just a joke, and she said yes, the president leaned in and kissed her as thousands erupted in cheers.

Duterte told the crowd it was just for fun, but critics condemned what they said was his latest macho antic degrading women.

Related posts:

  1. Bill Clinton Bristles At Questions On Lewinsky, #MeToo
  2. Woman Says Husband Slain Because He Was Beating Cat
  3. Mexico To Investigate Disappearances In Border City
  4. Israel Gives Aid After Guatemala Volcano Erupts
Related Posts
GUETEMALEN VOLCANO

Guatemala Volcano Death Toll Rises To 62

jsalinas 0
WireAP_c1dcd14961a74f1295bc34db38e6ec95_12x5_992

In India, A Trio Of Unlikely Heroes Wages War On Plastic

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_bcab83d1485a440fa405c818c9b5c6c2_12x5_992

China: Smaller Trade Surplus, OK. But Tech Concessions? No.

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video