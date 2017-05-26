Home WORLD Duterte Tells Troops ‘You Can Arrest Any Person’
Duterte Tells Troops ‘You Can Arrest Any Person’
Duterte Tells Troops ‘You Can Arrest Any Person’

(AP) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is telling troops fighting Muslim militants for the control of southern Marawi city to use martial law powers to defeat the Islamic State group-linked extremists.
Duterte said in a Friday speech to the troops in Illigan, near Marawi on southern Mindanao island, “you can arrest any person, search any house without warrant.”
He defended his proclamation of martial law in Mindanao, saying it was necessary to root out the militants who attacked Marawi on Tuesday, burning buildings and taking some dozen hostages. At least 44 people, most of them suspected militants, have been killed.
The fighting started when security forces launched a raid that failed to capture Isnilon Hapilon, one of Asia’s most-wanted militants

