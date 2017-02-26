Home NATIONAL DWI Suspected In Crash That Hurt 28 At New Orleans Parade
(AP) – Police say a man who allegedly plowed into a crowd enjoying the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans is being investigated for driving while intoxicated.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said on Saturday evening, “We suspect that that subject was highly intoxicated.”

Harrison was asked by the media if terrorism was suspected. While he didn’t say “No,” he did say it looks like a case of DWI.

City Emergency Services Director, Dr. Jeff Elder said 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five in guarded condition. Seven others declined hospitalization.

The accident came during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed from riders.

