Early Voter Turnout Up In McAllen, Down In Brownsville

Early voter turnout for Saturday’s city and school district elections was up in McAllen, but down in Brownsville. McAllen, in fact, saw the most early votes cast since 2005, when Richard Cortez was elected mayor. And it seems to be the mayor’s race this year, too, that got people to the early voting polls.

Numbers from the McAllen City Secretary’s Office show 5-thousand-476 early votes cast in McAllen, where there is also a contest for District 2 on the City Commission.

In Brownsville, early voter turnout is being described as significantly lower than in past elections. 3-thousand-529 early ballots were cast. There is no mayoral election in Brownsville this year, although there are races for three City Commission seats – in District 3, 4, and At-Large B. Election day is tomorrow with polls open from 7 til 7.