Early Voting Begins Monday For Primary Runoffs

Early voters can cast ballots starting Monday for the primary runoff elections. There are five runoff races in the Valley – races that weren’t settled back on March 3rd.

Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio is up against Sara Stapleton Barrera to keep his District 27 seat. Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio is being challenged by Eric Garza.

Andres Maldonado and Jose Salazar are vying for the Willacy County Sheriff’s job. Garbriela Garza and Helen Delgadillo are in a runoff to be the judge of the 138th District Court. And on the Republican ticket, there’s a battle to be the nominee for Congressional District 15 between Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez and Ryan Krause.

Runoff election day is July 14th. It was moved from May 26th due to the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Abbott then signed a proclamation giving voters an extra week to cast an early ballot.