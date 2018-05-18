Home LOCAL Early Voting Ends Today For March Primary Runoff Races
Early Voting Ends Today For March Primary Runoff Races
LOCAL
0

Early Voting Ends Today For March Primary Runoff Races

0
0
early-vote-early-voting
now viewing

Early Voting Ends Today For March Primary Runoff Races

4397222
now playing

Report: Eight Dead In TX High School Shooting

trumpAP_18019648121847
now playing

Trump To Deny Funds To Clinics That Discuss Abortion

Parkland ES_1526651585378.jpg_5531639_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

Ammo Box Falls From Military Chopper, Crashes Into School

800
now playing

Man Arrested In Bomb Probe Appears In Court

download (2)
now playing

S. Korea Downplays Pyongyang's Threats To Cancel Talks

780c9430-5811-4a5c-8c27-05be09e538d0
now playing

California Judge In Rape Case Has No Regrets

5afe891ec317d.image
now playing

Egypt's President Announces Rafah Crossing Open For Ramadan

5afe2e5240916.image
now playing

Light Coats Of Gritty Ash Fall Near Erupting Hawaii Volcano

download (1)
now playing

Trump To Deny Funds To Clinics That Discuss Abortion

HOT CAR DEATH CHILD DEATH
now playing

Months-Old Baby Dies After Forgotten In Hot Parked Car

The early voting period winds down today for the runoff races resulting from the March 6th primary elections. On the ballot is the race for Brownsville-based House District 37 between veteran Representative Rene Oliveira and Cameron County Commissioner Alex Dominguez. Also in Cameron County, former prosecutor Carlos Masso and attorney Adolfo Cordova are facing off for the judgeship of the 197th District Court. And Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Place 2, Jonathan Gracia, is up against Javier Reyna. On the Hidalgo County ballot is the Treasurer’s race between David Salazar Junior and Lita Leo, and the race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 2 between Armando Guerra and incumbent Homer Jasso Senior. Democrats will also choose their candidate for governor – either former Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez or Houston businessman Andrew White. Early voting runs through 7 tonight. Runoff election day is next Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Runoff Confirmed For Mission Mayoral Candidates
  2. Gabbie #POTW March 19
  3. Ebony #POTW March 26
Related Posts
arrest187

Losing Candidate Among 6 Charged In Election Night Fight In Port Isabel

jsalinas 0
UTRGV LOGO

University Of Texas Rio Grande Valley Expands Clinical Psychology Degree Program

jsalinas 0
Vice Presidential Candidate Paul Ryan Casts His Vote

Rival Political Groups Scuffle At Edinburg Polling Place

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video