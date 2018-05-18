Early Voting Ends Today For March Primary Runoff Races

The early voting period winds down today for the runoff races resulting from the March 6th primary elections. On the ballot is the race for Brownsville-based House District 37 between veteran Representative Rene Oliveira and Cameron County Commissioner Alex Dominguez. Also in Cameron County, former prosecutor Carlos Masso and attorney Adolfo Cordova are facing off for the judgeship of the 197th District Court. And Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Place 2, Jonathan Gracia, is up against Javier Reyna. On the Hidalgo County ballot is the Treasurer’s race between David Salazar Junior and Lita Leo, and the race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 2 between Armando Guerra and incumbent Homer Jasso Senior. Democrats will also choose their candidate for governor – either former Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez or Houston businessman Andrew White. Early voting runs through 7 tonight. Runoff election day is next Tuesday.