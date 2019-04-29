Early Voting Ends Tuesday For May 4th City And School Board Elections

The early voting period ends Tuesday for this Saturday’s city and school board elections across the Valley. Among the key races being watched is the mayoral race in Brownsville where two candidates are vying to defeat Mayor Tony Martinez. Also, Brownsville voters will elect a new At-Large “A” city commissioner, while the incumbents in Districts 1 and 2 are having to fight for re-election.

In Harlingen, Mayor Chris Boswell is being challenged by a political newcomer. McAllen voters will elect a new District 4 commissioner, while District 5 incumbent John Ingram is facing two challengers.

On the McAllen school board, all four incumbents up for election this year are being challenged. The races are in Places 1, 2, 4, and 5.

Elsewhere, voters in the Edinburg school district will say yes or no to a more than $220 million school bond measure.

In Weslaco, a $10 million bond measure for several drainage improvement projects is on the ballot. Election Day is this Saturday May 4th.