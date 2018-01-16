Home LOCAL Early Voting For McAllen District 1 Special Election Ends Today
Today is the last day for residents in McAllen’s District 1 to cast an early vote for this Saturday’s special election to fill the seat vacated by Richard Cortez. Voters are choosing among three candidates – Dr. Joseph Caporusso, Javier Villalobos, and Tim Wilkins. The winner will serve out the three years remaining in the term of Commissioner Cortez, who has resigned to run for Hidalgo County judge. There are three early voting locations – Lark Community Center, Fireman’s Pump House, and Palm View Community Center. For election day this Saturday, District 1 voters must cast their ballots at Gonzalez Elementary School.

