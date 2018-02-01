Home LOCAL Early Voting For McAllen’s District 1 Special Election Starts Wednesday
Early Voting For McAllen’s District 1 Special Election Starts Wednesday
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Early Voting For McAllen’s District 1 Special Election Starts Wednesday

0
0
early voting
now viewing

Early Voting For McAllen’s District 1 Special Election Starts Wednesday

Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres
now playing

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

HARD FREEZE WARNING
now playing

Sleet Reported In Houston Ahead Of Hard Freeze

HEALTH INSURANCE SCHOOL
now playing

Higher Health Costs Hitting Retired Texas Teachers In 2018

FREEZING WINTER COLD BLIZZARD
now playing

Deadly, Bone-Chilling Cold Grips Wide Swath Of US

PORT ISABEL LIGHTHOUSE
now playing

Lighthouse At Port Isabel Reopens After Renovations

FREEZING TEMPS THERMOMETER
now playing

Water Tower Freezes As Temperatures Plummet

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Dems Not Helping Young Immigrants

Iran Protest
now playing

France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests

MARIAN BROWN FIRST BLAK SHERIFF DALLAS COUNTY
now playing

Dallas County's First Black Sheriff Worn Into Office

MAN WITH GUNS HOUSTON HOTEL HYATT OVER NEW YEAR WKNDS
now playing

Bond At $105K For Man Who Had Guns In Hotel

Residents in McAllen’s District 1 can begin early voting Wednesday for the January 20th special election to fill the seat vacated by Richard Cortez. Voters will choose among three candidates – Dr. Joseph Caporusso, a podiatrist and former McAllen school board member, Javier Villalobos, an attorney and former Hidalgo County Republican Party chairman, and Tim Wilkins, a property tax consultant and a bar owner.

The winner will serve out the three years remaining in the term of Commissioner Cortez, who has resigned to run for Hidalgo County judge. There are three early voting locations – Lark Community Center, Fireman’s Pump House, and Palm View Community Center. The early voting period runs through Tuesday January 16th.

Related posts:

  1. Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant
  2. Man Wielding Machete Fatally Shot By Officer In South Texas
  3. Investigation Continues Into Fire At Landmark San Benito Bakery
  4. Woman Busted Trying To Walk Meth Across Border
Related Posts
PORT ISABEL LIGHTHOUSE

Lighthouse At Port Isabel Reopens After Renovations

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says Dems Not Helping Young Immigrants

jsalinas 0
MAN WITH GUNS HOUSTON HOTEL HYATT OVER NEW YEAR WKNDS

Bond At $105K For Man Who Had Guns In Hotel

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video