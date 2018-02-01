Early Voting For McAllen’s District 1 Special Election Starts Wednesday

Residents in McAllen’s District 1 can begin early voting Wednesday for the January 20th special election to fill the seat vacated by Richard Cortez. Voters will choose among three candidates – Dr. Joseph Caporusso, a podiatrist and former McAllen school board member, Javier Villalobos, an attorney and former Hidalgo County Republican Party chairman, and Tim Wilkins, a property tax consultant and a bar owner.

The winner will serve out the three years remaining in the term of Commissioner Cortez, who has resigned to run for Hidalgo County judge. There are three early voting locations – Lark Community Center, Fireman’s Pump House, and Palm View Community Center. The early voting period runs through Tuesday January 16th.