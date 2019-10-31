Early Voting For November 5th Election Ends Friday

Friday is your last chance to vote early in the 2019 Constitutional Amendment election, as well as in several city elections.

The November 5th ballot contains 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution – among them, a proposition to create a flood infrastructure fund, another to increase the bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, and a measure to dedicate the sales tax on sporting goods to protect parks, wildlife areas, and historical landmarks.

Locally, incumbent mayors are being challenged in Alamo, Edcouch, La Joya, and Weslaco. In Cameron County, voters will decide whether to approve a County Assistance District to help fund things like rural road maintenance, fire prevention services, and park and rec improvements.