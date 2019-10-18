Early Voting For November 5th Election Starts Monday

You can vote early beginning Monday in the 2019 Constitutional Amendment election, as well as in several city elections. This year’s ballot contains 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution – among them, a proposition to create a flood infrastructure fund, another to increase the bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, and a measure to dedicate the sales tax on sporting goods to protect parks, wildlife areas, and historical landmarks.

Locally, incumbent mayors are being challenged in Alamo, Edcouch, La Joya, and Weslaco. In Cameron County, voters will decide whether to approve a County Assistance District to help fund things like road maintenance, park and rec improvements, and rural neighborhood street light installations. Election Day is November 5th.