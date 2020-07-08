Early Voting For The Primary Runoffs Winding Down

There are just two more days left to cast an early vote for the primary runoff elections.

Early voting has been going on since June 29th, and according to the McAllen Monitor, many more voters have been casting a mail-in ballot compared to 2018, although the overall turnout is down.

The election was moved to July from May due to the coronavirus outbreak. And even though the virus is more prevalent than ever, protocols are in place at polling locations to keep the in-person voting process safe – including a requirement that voters wear a face covering, and a suggestion that they bring hand sanitizer.

Perhaps the highest-profile race on the primary runoff ballot is for state Senate District 27 where Sara Stapleton Barrera is working to oust longtime incumbent Eddie Lucio Junior.

Early voting ends Friday. Election Day is next Tuesday.