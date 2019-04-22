Early Voting Opens For May 4th City And School Board Elections

You can cast your vote early for next month’s city and school board elections across the Valley. And several races are getting a lot of attention.

In Brownsville, two candidates are vying to defeat Mayor Tony Martinez. Brownsville voters will elect a new At-Large “A” city commissioner, while the incumbents in Districts 1 and 2 are having to fight for re-election.

In Harlingen, Mayor Chris Boswell has drawn a political newcomer as a challenger.

McAllen voters will elect a new District 4 commissioner, while District 5 incumbent John Ingram is facing two challengers. On the McAllen school board, all four incumbents up for election this year are being challenged. The races are in Places 1, 2, 4, and 5.

Elsewhere, voters in the Edinburg school district will say yes or no to a more than $220 million bond measure for new schools, technology centers, and renovations to existing buildings. In Weslaco, a $10 million bond measure for several drainage improvement projects is on the ballot.

The early voting period runs through Tuesday April 30th. Election Day is Saturday May 4th.