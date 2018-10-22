Early Voting Period For Midterm Elections Begins In Texas

(AP) – Early voting has begun across Texas for approximately 15.8 million people who are registered to vote in the midterm elections.

The number of registered voters is a 4 percent increase from those registered to cast a ballot in the March primaries. Texas has added 1.6-plus million registered voters since 2014’s midterm elections, with young voters helping to drive that increase. Voting began Monday in Texas and the early voting period extends to Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.

The statewide race receiving the most attention is the challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is mounting for the seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.