Home TEXAS Early Voting Period For Midterm Elections Begins In Texas
Early Voting Period For Midterm Elections Begins In Texas
TEXAS
0

Early Voting Period For Midterm Elections Begins In Texas

0
0
early vote early voting
now viewing

Early Voting Period For Midterm Elections Begins In Texas

CENTRAL AMERICAN MIGRANTS
now playing

El Salvador Hopes Migrant Tensions Will Ease

GAVEL
now playing

Brownsville Men Found Guilty In South Carolina-Based Drug Ring

DONALD TRUMP SAUDI ARABIA KOSHGHOGI
now playing

Trump 'not satisfied' With Saudi Explanation

HURRICANE WILLA
now playing

Willa Becomes Category 5 Storm Off Mexico

TRANSGENDER TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Fury Over Reported Federal Plan Targeting Transgender People

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He's Reducing Central American Aid Over Migrants

HONDURAN CARAVAN GROUP
now playing

Activist Says Hunger, Death To Blame For Caravan

VOTE ELECTION DAY ELECTIONS POLLS
now playing

Both Sides Ignoring Swing Voters In Hot Texas Senate Race

POLICE
now playing

Autopsy To Determine Cause Of Woman's Death Inside Car In Brownsville

flood flooding
now playing

Coastal Flooding Expected Near Dunes In Willacy County

(AP) – Early voting has begun across Texas for approximately 15.8 million people who are registered to vote in the midterm elections.

The number of registered voters is a 4 percent increase from those registered to cast a ballot in the March primaries. Texas has added 1.6-plus million registered voters since 2014’s midterm elections, with young voters helping to drive that increase.  Voting began Monday in Texas and the early voting period extends to Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.

The statewide race receiving the most attention is the challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke is mounting for the seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Related posts:

  1. 2-Week Early Voting Period Begins
  2. Early Voting Locations: Hidalgo and Cameron County
  3. Both Sides Ignoring Swing Voters In Hot Texas Senate Race
  4. Texas Unemployment Rate Hits New Record Low
Related Posts
VOTE ELECTION DAY ELECTIONS POLLS

Both Sides Ignoring Swing Voters In Hot Texas Senate Race

jsalinas 0
BHV3MOWRKNG7BBG43XFULZJ6MM

Flooding Prompts Boil-Water Notice For Austin, Texas

Roxanne Garcia 0
GenericGavel_31583566_5916547_ver1_0_640_360

Jury Find Woman Guilty Of Keeping Food From Young Son

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video