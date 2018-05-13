Early Voting Starts Monday For March Primary Runoff Races

The early voting period begins Monday for the runoff races resulting from the March primary elections. Perhaps the most high-profile local contest that was not decided March 6th is for Brownsville-based House District 37. State Representative Rene Oliveira, who is running for an 18th term, is having to fend off Cameron County Commissioner Alex Dominguez. On election night, Oliveira finished just a couple of percentage points short of avoiding a runoff in what was a 3-man race.

Also in Cameron County, former prosecutor Carlos Masso and attorney Adolfo Cordova are facing off for the judgeship of the 197th District Court. In addition, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Place 2, Jonathan Gracia, is fighting off a challenge from Javier Reyna.

In Hidalgo County, voters will cast runoff ballots in the Treasurer’s race between David Salazar Junior and Lita Leo. And in the race for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 Place 2, Armando Guerra is trying to unseat Homer Jasso Senior.

There is also a big statewide runoff contest between the two Democratic candidates for governor – former Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez and Houston businessman Andrew White.

The early voting period runs through this Friday. The runoff election is set for Tuesday May 22nd.