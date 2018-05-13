Home LOCAL Early Voting Starts Monday For March Primary Runoff Races
Early Voting Starts Monday For March Primary Runoff Races
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Early Voting Starts Monday For March Primary Runoff Races

0
0
early vote early voting
now viewing

Early Voting Starts Monday For March Primary Runoff Races

vote
now playing

Runoff Confirmed For Mission Mayoral Candidates

ignacio navarro jr hidalgo county pic 4 dwi claims life of mercedes woman
now playing

Suspect's Fourth Drunk Driving Arrest Claims Mercedes Mother's Life

gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
now playing

Opening Statements Set In Trial Of One Suspect In Murder Of Border Patrol Agent

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY
now playing

Over $23 Billion Expected To Be Spent On Mother's Day

STUDENT VISA
now playing

Crackdown On Student Visas

NURSING HOMES
now playing

Nursing Homes, Senior Centers Find Bullying Has No Age Limit

MOUNT RAINER
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Raises Concerns Of Eruptions Along West Coast

INDONESIA BOMBING
now playing

Indonesia Says Church Bombers From 1 Family

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

Sanders: Aide's McCain Comment Shouldn't Have Been Leaked

The early voting period begins Monday for the runoff races resulting from the March primary elections. Perhaps the most high-profile local contest that was not decided March 6th is for Brownsville-based House District 37. State Representative Rene Oliveira, who is running for an 18th term, is having to fend off Cameron County Commissioner Alex Dominguez. On election night, Oliveira finished just a couple of percentage points short of avoiding a runoff in what was a 3-man race.

Also in Cameron County, former prosecutor Carlos Masso and attorney Adolfo Cordova are facing off for the judgeship of the 197th District Court. In addition, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Place 2, Jonathan Gracia, is fighting off a challenge from Javier Reyna.

In Hidalgo County, voters will cast runoff ballots in the Treasurer’s race between David Salazar Junior and Lita Leo. And in the race for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 Place 2, Armando Guerra is trying to unseat Homer Jasso Senior.

There is also a big statewide runoff contest between the two Democratic candidates for governor – former Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez and Houston businessman Andrew White.

The early voting period runs through this Friday. The runoff election is set for Tuesday May 22nd.

Related posts:

  1. Police Report Details Rep. Oliveira’s Drunken Driving Arrest
  2. Cameron, Hidalgo Counties Join Growing Lawsuit To Block Citizenship On 2020 Census
  3. Opening Statements Set In Trial Of One Suspect In Murder Of Border Patrol Agent
  4. Texas Democrats Stage Lone Pre-Gubernatorial Runoff Debate
Related Posts
vote

Runoff Confirmed For Mission Mayoral Candidates

jsalinas 0
ignacio navarro jr hidalgo county pic 4 dwi claims life of mercedes woman

Suspect’s Fourth Drunk Driving Arrest Claims Mercedes Mother’s Life

jsalinas 0
gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega

Opening Statements Set In Trial Of One Suspect In Murder Of Border Patrol Agent

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video