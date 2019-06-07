Early Voting Starts Monday For Upcoming Municipal Runoff Contests

Early voting begins Monday for five key runoff races in the Valley. In Brownsville, Juan “Trey” Mendez and Charlie Cabler are fighting for the mayor’s post. Mendez finished ahead of Cabler in the May 4th elections but well short of avoiding a runoff.

Also, two city commission seats are up for grabs. District 1 Commissioner Richard Longoria is being challenged by Nurith Galonsky, who finished first in the May 4th voting.

For the At-Large A seat, John Cowen Junior and Jessica Puente Bradshaw are vying to replace Cesar De Leon. In McAllen, longtime District 5 Commissioner John Ingram is up against Victor Haddad. Ingram finished just under the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.

In Harlingen, District 1 Commissioner Richard Uribe is in a runoff challenge against former commissioner J.J. Gonzalez. The early voting period runs through Monday June 17th.

Meanwhile, two runoff elections are Saturday – in Mercedes for Place 4 on the city commission where Ruben Guajardo is being challenged by Jose Gomez, and in San Juan for the Place 5 city commission seat in which Marco Villegas is trying to oust Pete Garcia.