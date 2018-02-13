Early Voting Starts Wednesday For McAllen District 1 Runoff

Valentine’s Day is also the first day you can vote early for the March 3rd runoff election for the McAllen City Commission’s District 1 seat.

Attorney Javier Villalobos and property tax consultant Tim Wilkins are facing off in the runoff after neither got more than 50 percent of the votes in the January 20th election. Villalobos finished ahead of Wilkins 37 to 35 percent in that 3-man race.

The winner of the runoff will finish the 3 years and 2 months remaining in the term of Richard Cortez, who is leaving to run for Hidalgo County judge. Early voting will run through February 27th.