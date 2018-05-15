Home TEXAS Early Voting Underway For Texas’ Primary Runoff Races
Early Voting Underway For Texas’ Primary Runoff Races
TEXAS
Early Voting Underway For Texas’ Primary Runoff Races

runoff election
Early Voting Underway For Texas’ Primary Runoff Races

(AP) – Early voting has begun for the 30-plus races across Texas where no candidate captured 50 percent of the votes cast in crowded fields during the March 6 primary – forcing runoff races.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff, and Andrew White, a Houston businessman, are competing for the right to face Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November.  That’s the only statewide race requiring a second round of voting.  But in 17 U.S. House districts, 11 on the Democratic side and six involving Republicans, the top-two March finishers are on the ballot again to advance to the general election. Same goes for assorted state House seats, and one Democratic primary in a Texas Senate district.

Early voting ends Friday. The primary runoff Election Day is May 22.

