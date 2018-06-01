Home NATIONAL East Coast Set For Wickedly Cold Weekend Of Sub-Zero Temps
East Coast Set For Wickedly Cold Weekend Of Sub-Zero Temps
East Coast Set For Wickedly Cold Weekend Of Sub-Zero Temps

(AP) – The East Coast is expected to feel more like the Arctic tundra in places this weekend, with wind chills in some parts of New England making it feel like minus 50 degrees.

Temperatures will reach close to zero from Philadelphia to Boston into Saturday night with wind chills making it seem as low minus 10 degrees to minus 20 degrees. Even more temperate locations won’t escape the cold, with the mercury dipping into the single digits in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

The wind chills could bring jaw-clenching temperatures further north. The National Weather Service says people living near Vermont’s mountains could experience what seems like minus 50 degrees.

More seasonable weather is expected to return next week with temperatures in the high 30s and near 40s.

