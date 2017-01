Investigators continue to look for suspects and clues in the shooting death of an Edcouch man on New Year’s Day. 35-year-old Juan Manuel Belmarez was found dead a little after 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Jose Borrego Street.

Authorities are not releasing any other information, although Channel 5 News reports there was a white SUV with several bullet holes in the windshield at the scene. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.