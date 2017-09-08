Edinburg-Area Man Charged In Killings Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

The charge is capital murder, and the bond is 2-million dollars for a rural Edinburg man accused of shooting and killing his common-law wife and his mother-in-law. 47-year-old Alvaro Medrano was arraigned on the charge Wednesday afternoon.

Medrano was arrested Tuesday evening near a home on Sunflower Road by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies who had responded to several 9-1-1 calls. Medrano was apprehended without incident as he was walking away from the house, shortly after streaming his confession live on Facebook.

Killed were 30-year-old Olga Espinosa and her mother 52-year-old Irene Espinosa. Both had been shot in the head. Investigators say Medrano claimed his wife was cheating on him.

