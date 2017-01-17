Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge

An Edinburg-area man is to be brought before a judge today on a charge of murder in the slaying of his girlfriend. 62-year-old Bolanos Vasquez was arrested early Sunday morning after Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the 39-hundred block of North Alamo Road.

Officials say Vasquez admitted he had killed his girlfriend and gave himself up. The victim, 55-year-old Maria Velasquez, was found dead in the home of several stab wounds. It’s not yet clear what led to the killing.