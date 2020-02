More than 500 students in the Edinburg Consolidated ISD will receive new uniforms and equipment thanks to a grant from a foundation started by Houston Texans player J.J. Watt.

The district will be getting over 40-thousand-dollars from the Justin J. Watt Foundation. That money will be used to buy items for the district’s six middle schools. The foundation has donated almost six-million-dollars to schools around the U.S. since 2011.